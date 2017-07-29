Tarsnap 1.0.39 (July 29, 2017)

Changes in this version compared to 1.0.38:

tarsnap 1.0.38 (but not earlier versions) would exit with an assertion failure after successfully creating an archive containing a file with "last modified" times prior to January 1st, 1970.

1.0.38 (but not earlier versions) would exit with an assertion failure after successfully creating an archive containing a file with "last modified" times prior to January 1st, 1970. tarsnap 1.0.38 and earlier could crash if instructed to archive the contents of corrupt cpio or ar archives (via the @archive directive).

1.0.38 and earlier could crash if instructed to archive the contents of corrupt or archives (via the directive). tarsnap 1.0.38 and earlier could crash if passed an invalidly encrypted key file.

You can see all of the changes between 1.0.38 and this version in our tarsnap git repository.