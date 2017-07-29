Online backups for the truly paranoid
Tarsnap is a secure, efficient online backup service:
- Encryption: your data can only be accessed with your personal keys.
- Source code: the client code is available.
- Deduplication: only the unique data between your current files and encrypted archives is uploaded.
Tarsnap runs on UNIX-like operating systems (BSD, Linux, macOS, Cygwin, etc).
Tarsnap pricing
Tarsnap uses a prepaid model based on actual usage:
|Storage:
|250 picodollars / byte-month of encoded data
($0.25 / GB-month)
|Bandwidth:
|250 picodollars / byte of encoded data
($0.25 / GB)
There are no other fees — Tarsnap has no fixed costs or minimum monthly fees.
Why use Tarsnap?
Consider a typical backup scenario:
- Alice begins a backup, which takes a complete snapshot of her files.
- Tarsnap automatically finds the unique data within her files.
- Alice pays less than $5/month.
- Alice's data is secure.
Latest Tarsnap release
Tarsnap 1.0.39 (July 29, 2017)
Changes in this version compared to 1.0.38:
-
tarsnap1.0.38 (but not earlier versions) would exit with an assertion failure after successfully creating an archive containing a file with "last modified" times prior to January 1st, 1970.
-
tarsnap1.0.38 and earlier could crash if instructed to archive the contents of corrupt
cpioor
ararchives (via the
@archivedirective).
-
tarsnap1.0.38 and earlier could crash if passed an invalidly encrypted key file.
You can see all of the changes between 1.0.38 and this version in our tarsnap git repository.